Incredible photos show Stewartby Brickworks and its last remaining chimneys before demolition

The landscape of Bedford borough has been forever changed with the demolition of the iconic Stewartby Brickworks chimneys on Sunday.

Once a bustling industrial site, producing 500 million bricks a year at its peak and employing 2,000 people, Stewartby Brickworks closed in 2008 after it was unable to achieve emission standards.

Now, owner Hanson UK plans to build 1,000 houses and a business park.

Commenting on his Facebook page, Cllr Tim Hill (Liberal Democrats, Elstow and Stewartby) said he was "totally gutted" and that he refused an invitation to press one of the demolition buttons.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi - who captured these images of the brickworks before its demolition - said: "Very mixed feelings at my end as this area has meant so much to so many in Bedfordshire. It will be sad to see them go."

You can see a video of the chimneys being demolished here.

1. The brickworks, pictured on November 20, 2007 from the air, with smoke belching from the chimneys. This is the last known aerial shot of the brickworks working. Days later this site was closed down Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. The iconic chimneys dominated the skyline Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3. The brickworks closed in 2008 after it was unable to achieve emission standards. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. 1,000 new homes and a business park are set to be built on the site Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales