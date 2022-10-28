Greensand Country

A new film showcases Bedfordshire's beautiful Greensand Ridge with incredible drone footage.

The film features the route from Leighton Buzzard's historic market cross to Flitwick Moor and Gamlingay's parish church of St Mary the Virgin.

Writer and director, Stephanie Kitchiner, said: “It has been very rewarding to work with a diverse range of Greensand Country partners, charter members, local authorities and local people, to capture on camera some of the fantastic landscape, wildlife, and sites of historic and cultural interest available in Greensand Country.”

Some of the drone images will be included in a digital leaflet.

Extra footage was supplied by Wrest Park, Bedford Estates, Shuttleworth House and the Swiss Garden, and RSPB The Lodge in Sandy.