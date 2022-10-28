News you can trust since 1845

Incredible drone footage showcases Bedfordshire's Greensand Ridge

It includes views of Leighton Buzzard Flitwick and Gamlingay

By Jo Robinson
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 12:14pm
Greensand Country

A new film showcases Bedfordshire's beautiful Greensand Ridge with incredible drone footage.

The film features the route from Leighton Buzzard's historic market cross to Flitwick Moor and Gamlingay's parish church of St Mary the Virgin.

Writer and director, Stephanie Kitchiner, said: “It has been very rewarding to work with a diverse range of Greensand Country partners, charter members, local authorities and local people, to capture on camera some of the fantastic landscape, wildlife, and sites of historic and cultural interest available in Greensand Country.”

Some of the drone images will be included in a digital leaflet.

Extra footage was supplied by Wrest Park, Bedford Estates, Shuttleworth House and the Swiss Garden, and RSPB The Lodge in Sandy.

The footage was filmed and edited by Sky Revolutions and the video was produced by The Greensand Country Landscape Partnership thanks to funding from housebuilder Mulberry Homes.

