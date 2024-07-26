Graduates from the Faculties of Education, English & Sport, Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, Health & Social Sciences and the Business School came together to formally mark the end of their studies at the ceremonies, which ran from July 16 to 24 at the university’s Putteridge Bury campus.

Alongside graduating students, honorary awards were also presented to Matthew Fisher, a Bedfordshire alumni who now works as Lead Station Sound Producer at the BBC for stations including Radio 1; Mik Scarlet, broadcaster, journalist, actor and musician; and Peter West, chair of the university’s chaplaincy committee.

At a ceremony on July 23, the university’s chancellor, Sarfraz Manzoor presented degrees to the Class of 2024 alongside vice chancellor professor Rebecca Bunting.

Addressing students in his speech, he said: “A university graduation is really important, it’s a time of passing through to the next stage of your life. It’s full of hope and possibility and, let’s face it, a lot of uncertainty. What I want to do with the few minutes I have of your time is to just give you a few life lessons that, if I was back at your age, I would have wished someone would have told me.”

Guests of honour also took part in the ceremonies to deliver speeches inspiring this year’s graduates. These included Kimberley Campbell Lamb, legitimacy and public service director at Bedfordshire Police; Ray Halford, senior social work & social care workforce development manager at Central Bedfordshire Council; and Jenn Smith, HR manager at Luton Town FC.

Several Bedfordshire graduates also returned to campus to share their wisdom and career advice with students, including Bilal Farooq, director of Greystone Solicitors; and Dan Prior, head of station sound for Absolute Radio.

Throughout the ceremonies, prizes were presented to students who have excelled in their studies. These included the Lord Lieutenant’s Prize for Community Engagement presented to Business School graduate Oluwatomisin Sadiq, and the Marilyn Barton Prize awarded to Nicola Buckmire.

