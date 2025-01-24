In pictures: University of Bedfordshire celebrates the class of 2025 at graduation ceremonies

The University of Bedfordshire celebrated the class of 2025 at 14 graduation ceremonies this week.

Held in St Mary’s Church on the Luton campus, graduates from the Faculties of Education, English & Sport, Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, Health & Social Sciences and the Business School came together to mark the end of their studies.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor, joined in the celebrations with a speech encouraging new graduates to ‘live a good life’.

She said: “To live a good life means that you are committed to the creation of a fair and equal society and are willing to challenge inequality, discrimination and exclusion. You can make a difference and bring about change for the better through the way you live your lives.”

Alongside graduating students, the university also presented honorary awards to some notable figures.

These include Mostaque Koyes MBE – founder of

Community Interest Luton – who received an Honorary Master of Business Administration in recognition of outstanding contribution to charitable causes and community cohesion in Luton.

Also receiving honorary awards are Maths Circle CEO Bruno Reddy OBE, and Ray Halford, Workforce Development Manager at Central Bedfordshire Council.

Guests of honour were also on hand to deliver inspiring speeches, including Flora Hamilton (CEO of Chartered Association of Small Businesses) and Steve Botterill (Director of Resourceful People Group).

Prizes were also handed to students who have excelled in their subjects. Awards include the Stephanie O’Kane Memorial Prize, set up in memory of a former student and awarded annually to a Midwifery student who has demonstrated innovative practice that could benefit women and families.

