In pictures: Simple Minds, Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall rock Bedford Park for start of Summer Sessions

The TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions kicked off on Thursday, July 3 as legendary Scottish rockers Simple Minds headlined the opening night, joined by powerhouse performances from special guests Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall.

KT Tunstall opened the night with her trademark folk-pop oomph and treated fans to crowd-pleasers like Suddenly I See, alongside a mash-up with Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows.

Alison Moyet followed with an ethereal, synth-tinged set, seamlessly weaving Yazoo-era hits like Situation with solo classics such as All Cried Out and Is This Love?, enchanting fans with her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence.

Simple Minds brought the evening to a roaring close, powering through anthems including Alive and Kicking, Promised You a Miracle, Belfast Child, and the timeless Don’t You (Forget About Me), where frontman Jim Kerr kept the crowd holding the lalala’s for at least five minutes.

The band was on fine form, engaging everyone with charisma and delivering a performance that was as intimate as it was epic to top the night off in Bedford Park.

The night marked a triumphant start to Bedford Summer Sessions, which continues throughout the month with a huge mix of artists.

Still to come are:

Saturday, July 5 – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Gavin James, Elles Bailey

Sunday, July 6 – Proms in the Park

Thursday, July 10 – The Human League, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Blancmange

Friday, July 11 – Café Mambo Ibiza ft. Melanie C, Jax Jones, Fedde Le Grand, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, CHLO, FIVEPASTS

Saturday, July 12 – Supergrass, The Coral, Willie J Healey

Sunday, July 13 – McFly, Twin Atlantic, Devon

A limited number of tickets are still available at www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford.

1 . Bedford Summer Sessions Enjoying the music Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

2 . Bedford Summer Sessions Alison Moyet Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

3 . Bedford Summer Sessions Simple Minds Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales