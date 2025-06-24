In pictures: Rare identical twin foals born unexpectedly at Bedford horse retirement home

The pair were born over the weekend in Cotton End – but, hold your horses, being that they’re identical – that’s as rare as rocking horse droppings.

And it would seem the mare was quite the dark horse (despite her appearance) as the owners thought she was only carrying one foal.

Caroline Holland, centre owner/director at horse retirement home, Central Horse Retirement Ltd, said: “She was scanned as only having one so we continued with her pregnancy believing there was only one. Twin foals and their mother have almost no chance of survival due with the odds being just 1%.”

And she added: “To make it rarer they are identical twins although they don’t look exactly the same. It is probably the rarest gift in history.”

However, the birth was a bit of a night-mare as Caroline had to perform The Madigan technique, also known as the Madigan foal squeeze, on one foal – saving his life.

Caroline kindly gave us these pictures of the pair – named Loreto meaning miraculous and Darko meaning gift – at just 48 hours old.

And she added: "We are delighted that both mother and foals are doing well” – you could say they are all stable.

1 . . This picture was taken when they were aged just 48 hours old Photo: Caroline Holland/Central Horse Retirement Ltd Photo Sales

2 . . They are identical twins which is very rare Photo: Caroline Holland/Central Horse Retirement Ltd Photo Sales

3 . . They were born at horse retirement home, Central Horse Retirement Ltd Photo: Caroline Holland/Central Horse Retirement Ltd Photo Sales