In pictures: McFly, Supergrass and Café Mambo Ibiza light up Bedford Park as Summer Sessions end

Bedford Park was transformed into a dancefloor on Friday, July 11 as Café Mambo Ibiza took over for an unforgettable evening of Balearic beats, big-name DJs and pure summer energy.

The stacked line-up featured Melanie C, Jax Jones, Fedde Le Grand, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, CHLO, and FIVEPAST5. Thousands turned out to dance into the night as classic Ibiza anthems met live sax, euphoric vocals and feel-good vibes.

The evening began with local DJ FIVEPAST5, followed by CHLO, who got the party started with sets that showcased emerging talent and set the tone for the night ahead.

Ibiza favourites Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago followed, bringing sax-driven sunshine energy to the park and fusing live instrumentation with feel-good house classics.

Melanie C delivered a high-energy DJ set infused with pop power, dancefloor favourites and a few surprises. Her set brought an early surge of energy to Bedford Park, with the crowd responding to her infectious presence and feel-good vibe.

She was followed by Jax Jones, who delivered hit after hit in a masterful DJ set filled with fan favourites to keep the energy sky-high.

Closing the night was Fedde Le Grand, who delivered a massive main-stage finale filled with pulsing house anthems, seamless transitions and signature festival drops. As darkness fell, he brought Bedford Summer Sessions to a euphoric close.

On Saturday, July 12 it was the turn of Britpop legends Supergrass to deliver a hit-packed headline set.

The evening kicked off with Willie J Healey, whose laid-back charisma and 70s-soaked sound won over early crowds.

Next up, The Coral took the energy up a gear with their signature Merseyside psychedelia. Fans sang along to favourites like “Dreaming of You” and “In the Morning”, while deeper cuts showed off the band’s musicianship and enduring cult appeal.

Supergrass took to the stage to a roar of anticipation and wasted no time launching into their beloved catalogue. From “Alright” to “Pumping on Your Stereo”, “Moving” and “Sun Hits the Sky”, it was a joyous, high-octane performance that blended nostalgia with a still-fierce energy. Frontman Gaz Coombes had the crowd in the palm of his hand, rounding off the night with pure indie euphoria.

And on Sunday McFly brought the Summer Sessions to a close at their sold-out show.

Opening the night was rising talent Devon, who set the tone with a slick set of genre-blurring indie-pop, winning over early fans with his energy, confidence and crowd connection.

Next up were Twin Atlantic, bringing their thunderous Glaswegian sound to the park with anthems like “Heart and Soul” and “Brothers and Sisters,” fuelling the atmosphere with roaring guitars and explosive vocals.

McFly took the stage to deafening screams and didn’t let up – powering through a set packed with fan favourites including “Obviously,” “Five Colours in Her Hair,” “Star Girl” and “All About You.” Their trademark mix of charisma, chemistry and musicianship made for an electric headline performance that had the entire park singing along. From start to finish, McFly proved exactly why they remain one of the UK’s most beloved live acts – and gave Bedford the finale it deserved.