In pictures: Hundreds of walkers raise more than £33k in Starlight Hike in Bedford

The charity runs St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger

Hundreds of walkers stepped out for Sue Ryder at the weekend or the charity’s annual walk under the stars to celebrate the memory of someone special.

A total of 385 people set off from Everard Meadow in support of the charity in the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford on Saturday.

Many helped light up the night with bright outfits, neon face paint and glow-in-the-dark accessories.

The event tarted with a performance from Rock Choir and Power Academy of Dance and a pre-walk glow stick warm up from Lisa Hillier Fitness, before the walkers headed out around Russell Park and along Bedford Embankment, with entertainment enroute from Bedford Town Brass Band and Hugo St Leger.

There was also an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special where The Winder Birds vocal group sang. Crossing the finish line, walkers were presented with a well-deserved medal, and could enjoy performances from The ExtraMile and Caroline Greene.

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford is expected to raise more than £33,500 for the charity.

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice: “It was amazing to see everyone shining bright in dazzling outfits and spectacular accessories, celebrating the memory of their loved ones while helping to raise funds so that Sue Ryder continues to be there when it matters.

“We’re also extremely grateful to our dedicated team of volunteers and marshals, plus all of our musicians and entertainers. Not forgetting the event's catering providers, the Stirrup bar, Gut Busters, La Carrozza and Urban Outdoor Events. Without all your support we wouldn’t be able to put on this fantastic event.

“Our Sue Ryder teams work tirelessly to ensure that our patient’s symptoms and pain are managed so that the end of people’s lives can instead be filled with friendship, family, and love in those final moments together. By taking part in this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford, you have helped us provide more care to more people. Next year’s Starlight Hike will take place on Saturday 12 October 2024, and we hope to welcome you back!”

1 . Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Walkers helped raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Photo: Duncan Jack Photography Photo Sales

2 . Sue Ryder Starlight Hike The fun family event helped to raise more than £33,500 Photo: Duncan Jack Photography Photo Sales

3 . Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Groups and individuals stepped out for Sue Ryder Photo: Duncan Jack Photography Photo Sales