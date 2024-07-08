In pictures: Good times as Nile Rodgers and Chic headline Bedford Summer Sessions finale

Hundreds of fans turned out to greet the great Nile Rodgers as he stepped out on stage to rapturous applause and straight into a medley of Chic’s greatest hits including Le Freak, I Want Your Love, Good Times, and Everybody Dance.

It instantly ignited the crowd with Nile taking centre stage as the frontman of a very slick show and first rate band. It was high energy from start to finish and a relief the rain, which had earlier threatened to dampen proceedings, holding off with the early evening sunshine lighting up Bedford Park and a superb show to round off a spectacular series of concerts.

Nile Rodgers, multiple Grammy award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist commanded the stage with a huge presence, reminding the audience he had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

And, he recalled, was last year awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in the same year as being awarded a Grammy for his work with Beyoncé on the smash hit "Cuff It", which he belted out. He also reminded us of his many collaborations with music greats including David Bowie, Prince, Madonna and Duran Duran and, again, led the audience through countless hit records he had been instrumental in writing or producing.

As the co-founder of Chic, Nile is said to have pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like "Le Freak", the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records. There was no doubting his long standing pedigree, awesome talent and a legacy that will live long in the memory of all those who were eating out his hand.

Nile and Chic were joined by chart-topping pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor who brought her kitchen disco-infused dance hits to the proceedings at Bedford Park. Fans were treated to a set featuring hit songs including ‘Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)’ and ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’. Good mood music melody makers, Deco also joined the party with their 80s synth-speckled contemporary pop hits, alongside with DJ Spoony.

Summer Sessions replaced the long-running Bedford Park Concerts, continuing the town’s legacy of live music after 23 years of shows, which has seen Bedford Park previously host performances from the likes of Status Quo, Dizzee Rascal, Billy Ocean and Sting.

Photographer Donna Samuels was there to capture some images from last night's show

