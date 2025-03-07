Bedfordshire children celebrated their love of literature with some fantastic costumes.Bedfordshire children celebrated their love of literature with some fantastic costumes.
In Pictures: Bedfordshire children celebrate World Book Day 2025

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:55 BST
Treasured characters from children’s stories sprang to life for World Book Day, as Bedfordshire children unleashed their creativity.

Youngsters from Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Bedford let their imaginations flow as they created some colourful costumes for the charity event.

The county saw characters from ‘Where’s Wally?’ and Willy Wonka to Wednesday and the Wizard of Oz gang, as pupils honoured their favourite fictional heroes.

World Book Day is a “reading for fun” charity based in the UK and Ireland which aims to offer “every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own”. Click here to find out more.

Arielle Holland, four, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Violet from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for World Book Day at Greenleas Lower School.

1. Violet Beauregarde

Arielle Holland, four, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Violet from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for World Book Day at Greenleas Lower School. Photo: Glen Holland

Scarlett, five, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Forky from Toy Story 4.

2. Forky

Scarlett, five, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Forky from Toy Story 4. Photo: Beverley Sawyer

Brooke, ten, of Bedford, as Dotty from the Dork series of books. She also cleverly made her very own book prop. Brooke is an avid reader - often caught reading for two hours a night - and loves creative writing.

3. Stacey Fenton

Brooke, ten, of Bedford, as Dotty from the Dork series of books. She also cleverly made her very own book prop. Brooke is an avid reader - often caught reading for two hours a night - and loves creative writing. Photo: Dotty

Poppy Cranfield, eight, of Langford headed off to school as Mary Poppins. 'Spit spot!'

4. Mary Poppins

Poppy Cranfield, eight, of Langford headed off to school as Mary Poppins. 'Spit spot!' Photo: Katie Cranfield

