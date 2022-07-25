Adults and children joined together for a two-day event on River Great Ouse as the Bedford River Festival returned after four years.

On Saturday and Sunday (July 23 and 24), an expected 250,000 people got involved in the funfair, water sports and music performances.

The festival was postponed due to the pandemic and attracted thousands to the banks of the Great Ouse.

1. 158 regiment Bedford squadron 158 regiment Bedford squadron on a recruitment drive during the festival. Photo: Donna Samuels Photo Sales

2. Dragon boat races Dragon boat races took place along Saint Mary’s Gardens. Photo: Donna Samuels Photo Sales

3. The Flamingo Wet Gurus The Flamingo Wet Gurus played the Community stage on Mill Meadows Photo: Donna Samuels Photo Sales

4. Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet On the town bridge, the Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet band played for people. Photo: Donna Samuels Photo Sales