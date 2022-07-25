Adults and children joined together for a two-day event on River Great Ouse as the Bedford River Festival returned after four years.
On Saturday and Sunday (July 23 and 24), an expected 250,000 people got involved in the funfair, water sports and music performances.
The festival was postponed due to the pandemic and attracted thousands to the banks of the Great Ouse.
1. 158 regiment Bedford squadron
158 regiment Bedford squadron on a recruitment drive during the festival.
Photo: Donna Samuels
2. Dragon boat races
Dragon boat races took place along Saint Mary’s Gardens.
Photo: Donna Samuels
3. The Flamingo Wet Gurus
The Flamingo Wet Gurus played the Community stage on Mill Meadows
Photo: Donna Samuels
4. Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet
On the town bridge, the Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet band played for people.
Photo: Donna Samuels