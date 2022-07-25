There was a hive of activity along the river all weekend.

In pictures: Bedford River Festival returns with a bang after four years

The biennial event was well-attended by the public who enjoyed live entertainment and activities over two days last week.

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:22 pm

Adults and children joined together for a two-day event on River Great Ouse as the Bedford River Festival returned after four years.

On Saturday and Sunday (July 23 and 24), an expected 250,000 people got involved in the funfair, water sports and music performances.

The festival was postponed due to the pandemic and attracted thousands to the banks of the Great Ouse.

1. 158 regiment Bedford squadron

158 regiment Bedford squadron on a recruitment drive during the festival.

Photo: Donna Samuels

2. Dragon boat races

Dragon boat races took place along Saint Mary’s Gardens.

Photo: Donna Samuels

3. The Flamingo Wet Gurus

The Flamingo Wet Gurus played the Community stage on Mill Meadows

Photo: Donna Samuels

4. Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet

On the town bridge, the Lickerish All Sorts Clarinet band played for people.

Photo: Donna Samuels

