In pictures: Bedford fun day spreads smiles as four special needs schools come together

Kempston-based Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) held the event on Thursday, July 10, with children from all four trust schools – Grange Academy, Greys Education Centre, St John’s School, and the newly opened Rivertree Free School – taking part.

The event included farm animals, bouncy castles, interactives sports, magic shows, sensory activities and of course an ice cream van – perfect for the heat!

But the day wasn’t just about fun.

BILTT CEO Catherine Assink explained: This day is about more than entertainment – it’s about giving every child a moment to feel seen, valued, and joyful. That’s why we make it happen every year. It’s an investment in our trust’s vision and values including wellbeing and also it’s a great opportunity for all our pupils to come together and just have some gool ol’ fun.”

One pupil said: “Our trust and my school helps us to live our best lives, I love our fun days, they make me happy.”

Catherine added: “The fun day is now a cherished tradition at BILTT, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the whole child, academically, socially, and emotionally regardless of their starting points.”