In pictures: Airship 101 stops off at Cardington after flying over Bedford town centre

For the first time in years, an airship was seen in the skies above Bedford Town Centre.

Bobby Frankham flew his airship 101 over the town on Sunday (January 24) - after setting off from Santa Pod. The team refuled at Cardington Hangers, then headed back over Bedford.

Bobby described the flight as 'amazing' and said he plans to do more when the weather becomes sunnier.

The flight was a celebration of the final weeks of the Airships Dreams Escaping Gravity exhibition on display at The Higgins Bedford.

You can watch drone footage of the flight here.

The exhibition was commissioned by Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) and The Higgins to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the last flight of the R101 airship from Cardington on October 4, 1930.

Sadly, due to Covid-19 the exhibition was delayed and launched belatedly on July 10, 2021. The community co-curated exhibition is open until March 20, so there is still time to attend and learn more about airships.

To find out more please visit www.airshipdreams.com. Too see more footage of the fight please follow Airship 101 on Facebook.

Did you take pictures of the airship? Send them to us at [email protected] and we'll add them to our gallery

1. The airship in flight. PIC: Future Vision Drone Services Photo Sales

2. The airship stopped to refuel at the impressive Cardington sheds. PIC: Future Vision Drone Services Photo Sales

3. Airship 101 in flight. PIC: Future Vision Drone Services Photo Sales

4. The airship flew from Santa Pod. PIC: Future Vision Drone Services Photo Sales