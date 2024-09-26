Impatient drivers in Bedford warned removing flood signs from closed roads is ‘extremely dangerous’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Bedford have been warned to not move flood signs from roads.

Bedford Borough Council has received reports that some flood signs have been moved so people can attempt to drive through closed roads.

The council said: “Moving these signs can be extremely dangerous. They are there for a reason, and removing them can put yourself and others at risk.

“Our highways team is working tirelessly to assess the situation and will move the signs when it is safe to do so.

Drivers have been removing flood signs to access closed roads in Bedford. Photo: Oli Scarff/ Getty

“Please be patient and follow the signs to avoid flooded areas. Your safety is our top priority.”

Drivers should avoid the following road closures in Bedford:

The A421 between the A6 and Marston Moretaine

The A428 at Turvey

Harrold, Oakley, Felmersham and Radwell bridges.

'Road Closed' flood signs are in place to warn motorists.

Flood alerts remain in place for Bedford and surrounds and more rainfall is expected this afternoon (Thursday) through to tomorrow morning.