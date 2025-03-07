“I'm just glad that we helped”: Scaffolders rescue pensioner stuck in car after Bedford crash

Gavin Hoyte, Ryan McNamara, Ashley Tracy and Jamaine Ivy from GI Scaffolding. Picture: GI Scaffolding

A team of Good Samaritan scaffolders came to the rescue of a pensioner involved in a collision in Bedford this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 5 at the junction of Newnham Street and Mill Street roundabout, bringing traffic to a standstill at around 11am.

Onlookers describe how the pensioner’s car had to come to a stop with its front wheels facing inwards which meant the car could not be moved.

But the scaffolders, who were working across the street, realigned the wheels of the car and pushed it to safety.

Owner of GI Scaffolding, Gavin Hoyte described how he, Ryan McNamara, Ashley Tracy and Jamaine Ivy sprang into action.

He said: “We went over, lifted the car a little bit, and twisted the wheel straight, then pushed it to safety, and waited for the police to turn up.

“It was blocking the road so people were trying to get around it. No one can actually physically get round properly without going up the curb, etc. It was a bit dangerous.”

People from Say Doughnuts helped stop traffic and looked after the elderly driver while emergency services made their way to the incident.

Gavin added: “ I'm just glad that we helped.”

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We attended St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford, just after 11am today (Wednesday), following reports of a collision involving two vehicles. There were no reported injuries.”