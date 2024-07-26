"I’m gonna dig in and fight. I don’t care if I go to prison": Homeowner defiant over Black Cat demolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who claims he’s being forced out of his home due to the A428 Black Cat improvements has vowed to stay put.

Justin Poulter has owned a mobile home in Kelpie Marine, on the A1 at Roxton, since 1973. He says the marina was passed down from his great grandad in 1953 to his grandad.

But – and here’s the rub – Justin says it looks like because it’s unregistered, National Highways is going to bulldoze his mobile home to build a new access route for Kelpie Marine as part of the Black Cat improvements.

And the 53-year-old has vowed to fight the decision when the bulldozers arrive at the end of the month.

Justin Poulter outside his home (Picture: Justin Poulter)

He said: “I can’t allow that to happen and I will be fighting tooth and nail to save my home. I don’t care if I go to prison. I’m not going to allow them access to the yard and it will probably end up with the police and bailiffs.”

But National Highways says it’s given plenty of notice and attempted to engage with those living at Kelpie Marine, in Great North Road. It plans to build a new access route for Kelpie Marine which will include a bridge over the A1 and link up with Bedford Road, close to Roxton Garden Centre.

The Government agency was given the green light for the scheme in August 2022 and then a further notice was given in October 2023 to permanently acquire the land to construct the new access route.

According to National Highways, a separate notice was also given in respect to the land to be taken temporarily to construct the route which will be handed back to the owners once the scheme has been completed.

Kelpie Marine, on the A1 Great North Road, in Roxton (Picture: Justin Poulter)

But Justin said: “I honestly don’t know what to do, if I fight then I get in trouble but on the other hand can I really allow them to demolish mine and my brother’s home just because our great grandfather didn’t register the family owned land 70+ years ago?”

"I’m probably gonna dig in and fight.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Part of this site is required to allow us to construct a new safe access route for Kelpie Marine, as part of the A428 Black to Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.