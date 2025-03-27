I'm a dog expert, and here are three surprising things I've learned which could help Bedfordshire pet parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning dog trainer who quit a career in teaching to follow her passion has revealed the biggest surprises she has encountered since working with man's best friend.

Shelina Duke says that she has learned some VERY surprising truths about our canine companions, and has compiled a list of three crazy truths about dogs, which she hopes will help pet parents better understand their pooch.

She said: "After leaving behind a career in teaching to pursue my passion for working with dogs, I’ve discovered things that might just change the way you think about training your furry friend. Here are three crazy lessons I’ve picked up along the way."

1. Puppies Are Just Like Toddlers

One of the most shocking things I’ve learned since becoming a dog trainer is how similar dogs are to children in the way they learn and behave. In fact, puppies are remarkably like toddlers. Just as a tired child can become cranky, hyperactive, or emotional, so too can a tired puppy.

"When puppies are overtired, they can act out the same way a toddler would—whining, getting frustrated, or even bouncing off the walls," says Shelina. “We often mistake this for misbehaving, but it’s just a sign that they need rest. Puppies, like children, are constantly processing and learning, and without adequate sleep, their brains can’t function at their best.”

For new dog owners, the real takeaway here is to recognise when your puppy is tired and give them the time to rest. I always advise my clients to allow their puppies to sleep between 18 to 20 hours every 24 hours. Yes, that much! Just like toddlers, when puppies are well-rested, they can learn faster, behave better, and enjoy a more balanced lifestyle.

2. Too Much Play and Training Leads to Overstimulation

Shelina Duke hopes that sharing this advice will help Bedfordshire dog owners - Animal News Agency

Many owners think that the more time they spend playing with their puppies or training them, the quicker their dog will learn. But the truth is, overdoing it can lead to overstimulation and overwhelm. In fact, playing and training a puppy all day can actually harm their development.

"I see it all the time. People think they need to be constantly interacting with their puppies to help them learn," explains Shelina. “But just like children, puppies need balance. While they may enjoy training and playing, too much of it can leave them feeling exhausted, frustrated, and unable to absorb new information."

When puppies are overstimulated, they can lose focus, making training sessions ineffective. It’s vital to remember that puppies need a good amount of rest and downtime. If they aren’t getting the sleep they need, they’ll struggle to process what they've learned, and their behaviour may suffer.

3. Retractable Leads Are More Trouble Than They’re Worth

Here’s a tip that may surprise many dog owners: retractable leads, which are often seen as a tool for giving dogs more freedom, actually encourage bad habits.

“Many people believe that retractable leads give their dog the freedom to roam, but in reality, they can cause more problems than they solve,” says Shelina. “When you use a retractable lead, you have to pull on the leash to extend it, which inadvertently teaches your dog that pulling is the way to go. Then, when you switch to a standard lead, your dog will be confused and keep pulling, trying to get the same result.”

This confusion can lead to frustration for both you and your dog, and it can make walks a lot more difficult. If you're struggling with a dog that pulls on the lead, I recommend ditching the retractable one in favour of a standard lead and focusing on reinforcing proper walking techniques.

Shelina added: "The world of dog training is filled with surprises, and these are just a few of the lessons I’ve learned since taking the plunge.

"Being a dog trainer is not just about teaching dogs to follow commands; it’s about understanding their needs, their behaviour, and how they learn best.

"If you’re a dog owner, I hope these tips give you a fresh perspective on raising a happy, well-behaved puppy. Dogs, like children, need balance, structure, and plenty of rest. By understanding these basic principles, you can help your dog thrive."

To find out more about Shelina go to https://www.withtheflo.co.uk