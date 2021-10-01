If you've got the the best game room in Bedford - you could win yourself £1,000

The UK’s best games rooms go head to head again as Home Leisure Direct launches it Games Room of the Year competition for the sixth year running.

From the extravagant to the minimalistic, the arcade heaven to the pub sports hero, people across the UK are now being asked to enter pictures of their games room for a chance to be crowned Games Room of the Year 2021 and win a £1,000 cash prize.

Entrants are required to reply to the brand’s Facebook post here with a photograph of their games room. The competition closes on Sunday, October 10.

Last year's winner - can you do better?