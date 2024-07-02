If you've got a nut allergy, avoid these cupcakes: Waitrose warns Bedford shoppers

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 15:48 BST
The recall affects Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes

Waitrose has withdrawn its chocolate mini cupcakes after walnuts were found in the products following a packaging blunder.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain coffee and walnut cupcakes. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).”

The statement added that if you have bought the cupcakes:

Waitrose in Bedford

*Do not consume them

*Package the item

*Return them to Waitrose for a refund

The recall affects the pack of nine cupcakes with a best before date of July 20, 2024. The nearest Waitrose is in Goldington Road, Bedford. There’s also a branch in Bedford Street, Ampthill.

