The recall affects Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes

Waitrose has withdrawn its chocolate mini cupcakes after walnuts were found in the products following a packaging blunder.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain coffee and walnut cupcakes. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).”

The statement added that if you have bought the cupcakes:

*Do not consume them

*Package the item

*Return them to Waitrose for a refund