If you've got a nut allergy, avoid these cupcakes: Waitrose warns Bedford shoppers
The recall affects Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes
Waitrose has withdrawn its chocolate mini cupcakes after walnuts were found in the products following a packaging blunder.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain coffee and walnut cupcakes. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).”
The statement added that if you have bought the cupcakes:
*Do not consume them
*Package the item
*Return them to Waitrose for a refund
