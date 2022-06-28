If you go down to the woods in Bedford… you’ll find a teddy bears’ picnic

Get yourself down to Forest of Marston Vale this Sunday (July 3) for a free teddy bears’ picnic.

The community forest charity is hosting the family event at its Shocott Spring site in Bedford and is inviting anyone who lives in Shortstown, Cotton End and New Cardington to join.

The team will be running free guided walks throughout the day for grown-ups to find out more about the wildlife at the community woodland as well as games and activities for little ones to get involved.

Daisy Beresford, receptionist for the Forest of Marston Vale

Visitors are encouraged to bring along a picnic – there will also be hot and cold drinks and ice cream available to buy on the day.