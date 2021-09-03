If you could rename the streets of Bedford, what would you call them?

A pop-up art installation this weekend (September 3-5) is posing the question: What would you rename the streets of Bedford?

The event - at Harpur Square - is your opportunity to come up with inspiring, aspirational and thought-provoking street names.

It's as part of a project called The Desire Paths by theatre company Third Angel - and is led by Bedford Players Trust and The Place Bedford.

What would you rename the streets of Bedford (Picture: JSP Desire Paths)

It's hoped the free event will generate a high level of passing interest with the public being invited to add new names to a chalk map of the town.

Project lead, Alex Levene from Bedford Players Trust, said: “We encourage all members of the Bedford community to come along and help us to rename every road, street, avenue, and cul-de-sac in Bedford.

"We’ve been waiting for three years to bring this fantastic opportunity to the town and share this chance with local people.

"We’re all proud of the town and its long, storied history, but deep down we secretly wish we could rename everywhere to be an optimistic vision for the future.

"We’re not going to put Bedford on the map - we’re going to put the map on Bedford."

Elaine Midgley, Bedford Creative Arts’ director, said: “It will really make people think about the area they live in and how much meaning is in a name.

"We can’t wait to see what people have to say.”