Animals after they were rescued from the water. Picture: Carey Adams

A farmer has shared her devastation as she appeals for space for her animals to live after flooding ruined their home in Lower Shelton.

But she has praised the brave actions of neighbours who waded in to chest deep water to help save their lives.

Moreteyne’s Retreat, a smallholding near to the waterlogged A421, was flooded on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But luckily owner Joanna Johnson was just finishing a DIY project on site when it happened.

She said: “If I hadn't been there, they'd all be dead, every single one of them.

"[The flooding] happened from a balancing pond at the other end of the farm, and it came in such speed that within 10 to 15 minutes, the entire farm was four to six foot underwater."

Fearing for the lives of her goats, sheep, mini ponies, ducks and chickens, Joanna reached out to nearby villagers for help in rescuing the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There were 40 to 50 residents in the end of it, and they were just wading in, against fire brigade’s instruction, to go and rescue animals, and they were going into water – chest deep.”

But as villagers carried the animals to safety, Joanna claimed: “[National] Highways officers were the other side of the fence, looking over and laughing.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We are in contact with the farm owner and are looking into her concerns. National Highways is working in conjunction with the local authority, drainage board and other partners to ensure the dispersal of floodwater does not add to other localised flooding.”

Joanna has criticised Central Bedfordshire Council for not maintaining the nearby balancing ponds and allowing for floodwater to flow into the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the council says it “does not own the land in question, nor any of the water systems or apparatus being cited as the cause of the flooding”.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have every sympathy with Ms Johnson and her concern for the long-term future of her animals. We also recognise the quick and impressive response from the local community to come to her aid – a community spirit that we have seen across Central Bedfordshire since the record-breaking rainfall began on Sunday night.

“Since Monday evening (September 23) when we first received reports of flooding at the farm, numerous council officers have spent time organising alternative locations for the animals and supporting the movement of them. We relocated a number of horses to Lower Shelton School – although we understand that these were subsequently moved on by the owner.”

Joanna’s sister, Carey Adams, set up a Just Giving page to help the farm rebuild and rehouse the animals. So far, £4,707 has been raised by nearly 250 people – smashing the original £2,500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna, 54, said: “Just cannot believe it. We don't have a piece of land yet, but now we have the funds to be able to put a couple of sheep polytunnels up to house them.”

Central Bedfordshire Council’s spokesperson added: “Having found a suitable temporary location [for the sheep], we were then advised it would no longer be needed as the owner had made their own arrangements. The following day, we were contacted again seeking further assistance as the arrangements made by the owner had apparently not worked out.

"We subsequently secured a one-month license for the sheep to stay at Kings Farm, allowing time for Ms Johnson to find a more permanent site for them. As we understand it, she has since chosen not to take up that offer and decided again to make her own arrangements.”

While the animals are safe for now, Joanna is looking for somewhere permanent to keep her animals, and has asked for anyone who can help to reach out to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I want it to be a community farm. I want all of Lower Shelton to have somewhere to go with their children, to be able to enjoy it with the animals, because the interaction that they've had and bond they have now is amazing.”

You can contact her Jo at [email protected] if you can help.