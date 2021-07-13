Iceland to open inside The Range in Bedford
There's also a new outdoor garden centre opening
The Range at the Interchange Retail Park is opening an Iceland within its Bedford store next Friday (July 23).
The store has also had an extension added which means many departments have increased with a new outdoor garden centre opening.
There'll be Greggs and Slimming World in the Iceland section, alongside fresh fruit and veg, meat, dairy and store cupboard classics.
In line with current Government guidelines, additional measures have been put in place including social distancing markers, sanitising stations at the entrance and contactless card payment where possible.