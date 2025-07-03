"I don’t see it as a job. It’s pure love" The Bedford ice cream man whose family has been spreading smiles for nearly 60 years

Three generations - left, James Ford, top right dad John and bottom, nephew Jacob.

Meet the record-breaking Bedfordshire ice cream man whose family has been putting smiles on faces for nearly six decades

And for James Ford – also known as Mr Ice Cream Man – it’s a labour of love.

The 45-year-old from Bedford has been riding in an ice cream van since before he could walk.

He explained: “I was in an ice cream van from six months old - my dad put me in a Cornetto box and took me to visit my aunty in Kempston. I was always driven around from a kid, I would go out with my dad. He looked like Hulk Hogan, and I’d go out with him every weekend. He was a legend. We’d go around Biggleswade and everyone knew my dad, and he’d always have time for people. Growing up it was amazing.”

Top left: James with his dad John who "looked like Hulk Hogan"; bottom left: Mr Ice Cream Man makes a special visit to a Bedford residential home, and Right: James with Callum Best

His dad, John started in the ice cream business back in 1970, and worked in the Bedford and Biggleswade area for 50 years. But in 2001 he set up Mr Ice Cream Man for his son, James, to take the wheel.

And he started out in Bedford Park – before expanding to cover events across the country, as well as driving a regular route around Kempston.

James said: “He did try to talk me out of it many times, but it was just something I always had a passion for because I learned from the best.

“The way I see it, if a kid’s 20p short, I’d rather they walk home with something they want instead of something they don’t want. Ice cream is a memory.

"During Covid, people would buy lollies that took them back to their childhood and their happy place. Adults are the biggest kids.

“It brings a smile to people, no matter what their age.”

And his own favourite? “An ice cream with a flake.” Can’t beat the classics!

As well as spreading smiles with his tasty treats, Mr Ice Cream Man also raises money for charity.

James explained: “We started off in 2007, raising some money for MacMillan because my dad had bowel cancer – he won that battle. We’ve raised money for Moggerhanger hospice just to say thank you for what they do, and pay them back. They were amazing. My dad was there for four days before he passed away.

“I’ve always been driven, but I became more driven after my dad passed away in 2020. I’m putting my own twist on things as well.”

This includes making sure he brings a ‘person touch’ to events from fairs and fetes to special visits to hand out free treats – including swapping out his usual ‘Girls and Boys’ jingle for other tunes including the Birthday song, Congratulations, the Wedding March, and Christmas tunes for the festive season.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, James is also planning to win back his world record.

He said: “We did a world record for how many cones I could scoop in a minute – it was 19 at the time, I think, and I got 22. I think it’s now 23 or 24, so I’m looking to break it again, hopefully this year.”

Now the business is welcoming its third generation, after nephew Jacob, who celebrated his 16th birthday this week, joined his uncle to give it a whirl.

James said: “He took to it like a duck to water. I hope he does take it on when he’s older because it would be nice to carry on the family tradition. I’ve even got an 11-year-old niece, Esme, and she’s asking ‘when can I go out?’.

"My son, Jack, who is 10, is really good at getting the van ready, and has been out with me a few times too.”

So what’s next for Mr Ice Cream Man?

He’s offering to show up to a Bedford school to hand out free ice creams to pupils if the Lionesses win the Women’s Euros. To put your hat in the ring, visit his Facebook page and leave a comment on the post.

James concluded: “It’s 25 years for Mr Ice Cream next year, and I hope we’ll get to 50 years doing it. I want to carry on as long as possible - and enjoy it.”