From a near-fatal fall to the world’s toughest horse race – Imogen Bradbury has defied all odds to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three years ago, Imogen, from Box End Kempston, suffered a life-threatening fall that nearly ended both her life and riding career. But after making a full recovery, Imogen has come back more determined than ever to chase the dream of a lifetime.

Imogen, who is 19, suffered a freak accident while riding in 2022 when her horse flipped over a fence and landed on top of her. She was air-lifted to hospital in Cambridge where she was resuscitated. Doctors then found she'd broken six ribs, fractured parts of her spine and pelvis, punctured her lungs and damaged a retina, which has left her blind in one eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen, a former pupil of Bedford Modern School, said: “I was just very lucky. Amazingly, I wasn't paralysed even though I’d broken every bone in my body and, despite the extensive injuries and against medical advice, I just wanted to get back on a horse. My recovery and rehabilitation took around six to eight weeks, it was a huge ordeal but I managed to bounce back and was back riding six weeks later.”

Imogen is hoping to realise the dream of a lifetime by competing in the 2026 Mongol Derby

Though horse-riding has always been her passion, the accident has meant Imogen has re-evaluated her life's ambitions and decided not to pursue horse-riding professionally.

Instead, she trains and still rides horses competitively and has now been given the chance of a lifetime to compete in the 2026 Mongol Derby, the world’s longest and toughest horse race. Spanning 1,000 km across the wild Mongolian steppe on semi-wild horses, it’s a test of grit, courage, and horsemanship like no other.

Imogen says being selected for the Derby is a dream come true, but she can’t secure her place without raising the first instalment of the entry fee, which is nearly £14,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help, she has set up a GoFundMe page and has so far raised £280 towards a target of £3.5k. She is also looking for sponsors.

Imogen suffered a life-threatening fall

Added Imogen: “That experience changed everything for me. It taught me that life is fragile and you have to grab opportunities when you can. The Mongol Derby isn’t just another competition, it’s the ultimate test of courage and resilience, and the perfect way to honour the second chance I was given. I don’t want to let this once-in-a-lifetime adventure slip away because of financial barriers.

“Throughout my Derby journey, I also want to raise awareness on the realities of living with high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Horses have often been my coping mechanism, something I could understand even when everything else seemed to make no sense.

"ASD shapes the way I connect with them, and while some may view it as a weakness, I see it as my superpower, giving me the ability to focus, face fear with determination, solve problems creatively, and never give up, even in the toughest situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By supporting me, you won’t just be helping me and my dream to get to the start line of the world's toughest horse race - you’ll be part of a story about resilience, second chances, and embracing what makes us different.”

Imogen is raising funds so that she can compete in the 2026 Mongol Derby

Imogen is also working to help raise funds and will be off to University in York to study philosophy.

“I’ll still be running my wedding events business while at uni and training, so it will be full on. But I am determined to keep competing and taking on new challenges.”

You can donate to Imogen’s fundraiser here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.