Hundreds take part in Bedford’s annual Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park event

More than 400 people gathered in Bedford Park for the fifth annual Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park event at the weekend.

Organised by the Bedford Borough Council Sports Development Team, the free day offered a vibrant mix of yoga sessions, wellness activities, and a chance to connect with the community.

"The atmosphere in the park was truly fantastic," said Amy Stevens, sports development officer, "We saw people of all ages and abilities participating in yoga sessions, trying out sound baths and laughter yoga, and simply enjoying the beautiful surroundings. It was a wonderful day for promoting mental and physical wellbeing in Bedford Borough."

The event featured a diverse range of 18 Yoga and wellbeing sessions, led by qualified instructors including Hatha, Ashtanga Vinyasa, chair yoga, tai chi, and more, with options suitable for all levels. Other activities included sound baths, laughter yoga, and mindful games for children.

Bedford hosted its 5th Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park event yesterday (10/6)

In addition the wellbeing information desk provided valuable resources and advice from local mental health services and charities. Visitors learned about regular weekly activities focused on improving mental health and wellbeing, as well as self-help concepts and other available services.

Amy added: "The expanded line-up of sessions and activities this year ensured there was something for everyone. We're thrilled that the event continues to be such a popular part of our summer calendar."

The council organises a variety of events and programmes throughout the year to promote physical and mental wellbeing with further details available here.