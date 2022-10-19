Hundreds remember loved ones in Bedford with night hike

Hundreds of walkers donned their best fancy dresses and glow-in-the-dark accessories on Saturday (October 15).

The special walk – called the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford – aimed to celebrate the memory of loved ones.

Sponsored by M&DH Insurance Services Ltd, over 250 people of all ages took part.

The spectacle started at the town’s Everard Meadow, where teams and individuals enjoyed pre-walk entertainment and a fun warm-up to build the party atmosphere.

They then set out on a 5k or 10k route around Russell Park and along The Embankment, enjoying entertainment along the way.

This year’s starlight hike in Bedford is expected to raise over £25,000 for Sue Ryder.

Nick Burr, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by everyone’s support for this year’s Starlight Hike, turning out in their brightest lights and outfits to make the night an amazing success. You all looked brilliant.

“At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life. Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, memories, and filling their final days with love.”

The night started with a fun warm-up

People walked together in memory of loved ones

People could make a dedication to someone special along the route

There was a performance from the Rock Choir