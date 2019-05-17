Hundreds pop along to Independents Day event in Bedford

A burst of energetic start-ups, lifestyle businesses and fast-growing companies joined forces at a special pop-up event on Saturday.

Costume characters, vintage china hire, baby yoga, travel advice, locally sourced gifts and ‘free from’ stalls were among the attractions.

The event brought hundreds of first time visitors into St Cuthbert’s Arcade.

“We put out a call for businesses to come along and sell themselves in this special setting and were wowed by the response.

“The free fun day encouraged people to come into town and see us here,” said event organiser Natasha Trudgill, owner of the www.welovethesecretgarden.co.uk, an online business which has a double unit showcase at the arcade.

St Cuthbert’s Arcade was set up by a local businessman as a step up for businesses who want an affordable town centre location without all the usual worries of high rents and rates.

The Independents Day was to invite businesses from Bedfordshire to showcase their wares in this unusual setting.

Joining the event were two newly elected Green Party councillors for the Castle ward – Ben Foley and Lucy Bywater.

