Inmates in Bedford prison committed hundreds of assaults last year, new figures show.

Violence in prisons across England and Wales has reached a post-coronavirus pandemic high, with the number of assaults behind bars rising by more than a quarter.

The Prison Reform Trust said the figures are a "shameful reflection of just how far safety in our prisons has fallen" and called on the Government to "to restore safety and stability to our jails".

Bedford Prison

Ministry of Justice figures show there were 312 assaults recorded at Bedford prison in the year to March – up from at least 301 the year before.

This included 184 assaults on staff, while 134 were prisoner-on-prisoner.

These may not equal the total number of assaults recorded as officers can be assaulted in a prisoner-on-prisoner assault, while some attacks may involve visitors.

Actual figures for 2022-23 may be slightly higher due to how the data was collected.

Nationally, violence surged to a post-pandemic peak of 28,292 incidents over the past year – an increase of 27% from the year before.

Andrea Coomber, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: "Much of the focus of policy has been on the crisis of prison capacity, with the number of available cells at the foremost of people's minds.

"These figures remind us that there is a crisis of human misery behind bars too.

"Exposing people to environments of rising violence and mental distress will do nothing to turn their lives around and away from crime".

Meanwhile, out of the 119 adult prisons in England and Wales, 35 were rated of "concern" and 15 of "serious concern" – including Bedford prison. The number rated of serious concern has increased by six since last year.

Self-harm rates have also hit their highest level since records began, with 73,804 incidents taking place in the 12-month period. This is a rate of one prisoner hurting themselves every seven minutes, the MoJ said.

In Bedford prison there was an increase in the number of self-harm incidents, from 441 in 2022-23 to 540 in the year to March.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust, said: "In the last year alone, we have seen more self-harming, by more people, more often; and further rises in assaults between prisoners, and on staff.

She added: "When prisons are this overcrowded, and staff this overstretched, they become completely ill-equipped to deal with the scale of trauma and despair amongst the people in their care."

However, she acknowledged the Government has "recognised the importance of reducing overcrowding", which "will buy some breathing space".

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Our prisons are in crisis, leading to endemic violence and harm behind bars.

"These statistics reveal what is really happening inside jails today, and why we had no choice but to act.

"This Government will always protect the public, lock up dangerous offenders, and make prisons safe for prisoners and the brave staff who work there."