Hundreds lose possessions after huge fire destroys storage warehouse in Bedford

The fire engulfed a polystyrene factory at Milton Ernest, which then spread to the next door Storing.com building, on November 1.

Customer Dulcie Bishop, 28, who had stored all of her possessions at the warehouse said she "lost everything", after the blaze ripped through her storage unit.

But she and other customers were left furious after Storing.com took a WEEK to email them over their lost possessions.

Ms Bishop, of Kempston, said: "I lost the whole contents of my house. I moved in with my mother in July and everything I have ever owned went into that storage unit. Photo albums, all my paper work, my daughter's school reports, and antiques, including a 200-year-old dresser. All gone.

"And the whole response from Storing.com has been ridiculous, they blamed IT problems for the delay in contacting us.

"They didn't even bother to put the name of the customer at the top of the email."

Among the possessions lost were all of her late grandmother's possessions, including marriage and death certificates.

Dulcie's father Andrew Bishop, who lives in Norway, shared the storage unit with his daughter, where he kept priceless antique furniture and Luton Town Football Club memorabilia.

"My father used to work for Sotheby's auctioneers in London and had lot of catalogues worth more than £100 stored at the unit," Ms Bishop added.

"He also lost his Luton Town memorabilia, with programmes going back to 1961. Things he hadn't thought to take back to Norway because he presumed they would be safe at the storage unit."

Customers of Storing.com were sent an email on Friday saying the fire had spread, "totally destroying our facility where your unit/s were kept".

The company said it was "totally devastated".

It apologised for not telling customers sooner, blaming the delay on its IT being affected.

The Bedfordshire company added it would be in touch within seven days with more details of the insurance position.

The Times&Citizen has approached Storing.com for comment. It is not yet known how many people have been affected.

More than 60 crews from four counties fought the blaze, which sent thick black smoke across the sky.