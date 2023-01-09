'Human stupidity' to blame for rubbish fire close to trees near Flitwick
What were they thinking?
Police have blasted members of the public for their “human stupidity” after a pile of rubbish was set on fire near trees and bushes.
Fire crews were quickly called to the blaze near Steppingley last night (Sunday).
In a tweet by Beds Police Wildlife & Rural, officers said: “Human stupidity will never cease to amaze us. Whilst on patrol we came across this dumped pile of rubbish which was on fire... In a rural location near Steppingley... Next to trees and bushes.”
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to a small fire on Rectory Road, Steppingley at around 7.46pm.
A spokesman said: “This was a small rubbish fire on open ground. One fire appliance from Ampthill attended the incident and used one hose reel and a stack drag to extinguish the fire.”