Huge record fair returns to Bedford this Saturday
Music lovers and collectors are in for a treat
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:34 pm
They'll be everything from prog rock to punk and hip hop to soul at the VIP record fair this Saturday (October 16).
After last year's endless lockdowns put paid to the event, the popular record fair only returned to Bedford this August.
Sellers from all over the UK will be at the usual venue - the Harpur Suite in Harpur Street from 9am.
Admission is £6 from 9am, £3 between 10am and 1pm and free entry from 1-3.30pm.