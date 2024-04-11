Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were alerted after a member of the public found a huge knife hidden near a primary school in Bedford yesterday afternoon (April 10).

The knife was hidden less than 200metres from the school which reopens on Monday following the Easter break.

The incident was posted on the Bedford Community Policing Team Facebook page with a worried member of the public stating: “Oh my god. I am glad someone reported this for you wonderful officers to get it off the streets before the kids could see it or use it.”

A member of the team holds up the knife found less than 200 metres from a primary school

A spokesman for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “Thanks to a member of the public reporting this to us, we were able to locate it and dispose of this knife into one of several knife bins in Bedford and Kempston.