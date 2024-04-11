Huge knife found hidden near primary school in Bedford
Police were alerted after a member of the public found a huge knife hidden near a primary school in Bedford yesterday afternoon (April 10).
The knife was hidden less than 200metres from the school which reopens on Monday following the Easter break.
The incident was posted on the Bedford Community Policing Team Facebook page with a worried member of the public stating: “Oh my god. I am glad someone reported this for you wonderful officers to get it off the streets before the kids could see it or use it.”
A spokesman for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “Thanks to a member of the public reporting this to us, we were able to locate it and dispose of this knife into one of several knife bins in Bedford and Kempston.
“If you see anything similar or suspicious, please report this to us via 101.”