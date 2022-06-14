Huge gin festival makes it debuts in Bedford's Russell Park this month

A huge outdoor gin festival is coming to Russell Park in Bedford next week.

Taking place on Saturday, June 25, it will be the biggest event in the county and will feature many local and national gin brands including Willow Tree, Hustle, Far Reaches and Black Bridge Distillery.

Bedford’s independent craft beer shop Beerfly will be manning a craft beer bar at Bedfordshire Gin Festival too – with a range of modern style beers from brewers; Three Hills, Duration and newcomers Baron Brewing.

Gin & Rum Saragusta

Taste Bedford is providing hand-picked street food traders, a farmers market and produce stalls.

Street food includes Feast, with its locally-sourced meats from Woburn Country Foods, Saf’s Kitchen with Punjabi street food, award-winning Good Times truck with its grilled cheese sandwiches and for the first time since Covid, the little crepe truck, La Crepe Franglaise.