Huge blaze at Twinwoods Business Park was NOT started deliberately, say fire service

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene at 12.35pm on Friday after reports of a major fire at a polystyrene factory in Milton Earnest.

Emergency services worked through the night to tackle the fire, which spread to three buildings, destroying them completely.

At the height of the fire there were more than 60 firefighters at the scene, including crews from Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, and Oxfordshire.

The aftermath of the blaze. Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue

Group commander Andy Draper, part of the fire investigation team, said: “The fire has now been completely extinguished and we visited the site this morning to start the fire investigation process.

"We do not believe the first has been started deliberately and will now be carrying out further investigations, working both with the insurers and the companies affected.

“The business park has now been completely re-opened along with the surrounding roads, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience during this protracted incident.