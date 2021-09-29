How a Bedford barber reassures children and adults with autism that haircuts are fun

While some people can't wait to get to the hair salon, others look upon these visits with a real sense of dread.

For many children and adults with autism, as well as children with hair cut anxiety, a trip to the hairdressers can provoke real fear.

But Sensory Cuts - a subsidiary of Gents & Juniors - aims to take the dread out of all of that.

Sensory Cuts in St Mary's Street

Haircuts at the St Mary's Street salon take place in a dedicated sensory room which is equipped with sensory toys, a TV and a games console.

This helps put both children and adults with autism and or anxiety at ease while having their hair cut.

The salon was given a £1,000 funding boost from Bedford Borough Council's Community Chest Fund.

Carl and Emily Morley said: “We are grateful for the funding from the Community Chest, it enabled us to equip the Sensory Room to meet everyone’s needs.

"We are also pleased at the level of support from the whole community, this has allowed us to reach as people in the community that were previously struggling to find a safe place to have their hair cut.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I am glad the Community Chest was able to support Sensory Cuts with an award of £1,000 to help equip their sensory room.

"The last 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic has been a confusing and concerning time for many and Sensory Cuts are providing a safe and welcoming space for children and adults to have their hair cut.”