Housing Secretary visits Bedfordshire following pledge to ‘build, baby, build’

New Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, visited a housing estate in Bedfordshire during his first week in post as part of his commitment to ‘build, baby, build’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the Housing Secretary toured homes and saw the active construction still taking place at the Linmere site.

He also met developers and new residents to hear about their experience finding a home in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his visit Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, said: “I was thrilled to see first-hand the work already under way at Linmere, which is just one example where housebuilders are getting on with the job to build thousands of new homes.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, visited the Linmere development in Houghton Regis on Thursday (Sept 11)

“I want to see this happening in every town, city, and region across the country.

“We need to act fast and show quick results which is exactly why I am accelerating our plans to unleash the biggest era for building in our history, working with in partnership with housebuilders of all sizes to build 1.5 million homes.

“So, let's get to work and build, baby, build.”

Linmere in in Houghton Regis is a significant development in the area with plans for 5,000 homes alongside infrastructure including new parks, commercial spaces, a primary school, hotel, and pub. The first homes have already been built, and residents have moved in, while the next phase of development continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is also under way through the government’s New Homes Accelerator to unlock just over 3,000 new homes through the construction of four major infrastructure projects in Biggleswade, supported by grant funding from Homes England.

The Accelerator has been working closely with the council and local partners to support planning capacity on the ground, as part of progressing almost 100,000 homes.

The Housing Secretary’s ‘call to arms’ is the first of a blitz of new measures expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months including new towns across the country, proposals to build out and build up on brownfield sites, and the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill passing into law.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.