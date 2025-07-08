Housing association apologises to Bedford tenants after phone numbers shared in data breach

Housing association BPHA has apologised to tenants after a data breach involving 97 residents.

Letters were sent out to tenants following what was described as a “data privacy incident” on June 19.

In a letter seen by Bedford Today, residents were told: “Due to an error, a group chat was created for iPhone users instead of sending individual messages to residents.

“As a result, the contact numbers of 97 residents were visible to other participants in the group.”

The letter sent out to residents

But the housing association was at great pains to add “only mobile contact numbers were displayed” and nothing else.

The letter went on to say: “The group chat was immediately deleted upon discovery.

“Our IT team assessed the risk, and we can confirm that no further data was compromised.”

BPHA adds that a full internal review is under way to stop this from happening again.

But urged tenants to remove themselves from the group chat.

A BPHA spokesman told Bedford Today: “On Thursday, June 19, our contractor LivGreen unintentionally sent a group mobile text message about EPC appointments to 100 BPHA residents.

“We reported this data breach to the Information Commissioners Office (as we are the data controller and LivGreen are our data processor). LivGreen has contacted all residents affected to apologise and confirm only mobile contact numbers were displayed. No other personal details, such as addresses or financial information, were shared or accessible. They also advised iPhone users to remove themselves from the group chat and not engage in any conversations. If anyone impacted has any concerns, please contact LivGreen’s Data Protection Officer by calling 0333 038 8700.

“We apologise for any distress this has caused and confirm LivGreen has subsequently reviewed their processes and changed its SMS messaging system to ensure messages are sent individually and securely in the future. They are also providing additional training to all staff handling resident communication.”