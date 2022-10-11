Tilia Homes has teamed up with its homeless charity partner, Emmaus, to unveil a series of initiatives.

As well as donating more than 150 items from three show homes – which have already raised more than £1,800 – the Tilia Homes team hosted special sessions for its 400 employees to immerse itself in the work Emmaus does.

Tilia Homes – has which has its Eastern head office at Bedford's Priory Business Park – has set itself the ambitious nationwide target of raising £80,000 across its four regional offices for the charity, as well as a corporate fund-matching within the first year.