News you can trust since 1845

Housebuilders team up with Emmaus Village near Bedford in £80k fundraiser

Tilia Homes has already items from three show homes

By Clare Turner
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 3:54pm

Tilia Homes has teamed up with its homeless charity partner, Emmaus, to unveil a series of initiatives.

As well as donating more than 150 items from three show homes – which have already raised more than £1,800 – the Tilia Homes team hosted special sessions for its 400 employees to immerse itself in the work Emmaus does.

Read More

Read More
Emmaus Village near Bedford is given new furniture worth over £24k
Tilia Homes is supporting its charity partner, Emmaus

Most Popular

Tilia Homes – has which has its Eastern head office at Bedford's Priory Business Park – has set itself the ambitious nationwide target of raising £80,000 across its four regional offices for the charity, as well as a corporate fund-matching within the first year.

Charlotte Talbott, chief executive at Emmaus UK – which boasts the popular Emmaus Village Carlton nearby – said: “We’re very grateful to our partners, like Tilia Homes, who go the extra mile and commit to an ongoing relationship with our charity. "

Bedford