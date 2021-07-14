Housebuilder submits plans for nearly 300 homes on former golf course outside Bedford

Davidsons Homes has submitted plans to build 296 new homes on the site of the former Ouse Valley Golf Club in Biddenham.

The 33.7-acre site, which already has outline planning permission, sits to the north of Bromham Road and forms part of the wider King's Field development, which will eventually comprise around 1,300 new homes.

If the plans are approved by Bedford Borough Council, there'll be 237 homes for private sale – comprising a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses – and 59 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

A typical Davidsons Homes development

The housebuilder’s proposals also include green open space, a children’s play area and shared cycle and footpaths.

Rachel Pramayon, head of land for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We have worked closely with planning officers to design a scheme which will deliver a high-quality and attractive new neighbourhood in Biddenham.

“As well as providing new green open space and a play area as part of the development, we will also be planting new trees to complement the existing trees and hedgerows on the site."