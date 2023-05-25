Redrow South Midlands has presented Full House Theatre with a donation of £644 as part of its Community Fund initiative.

A theatre company has been given a cash boost to help it bring the arts to the community whatever the weather.

Redrow South Midlands presented Full House Theatre with a donation of £644 as part of its community fund initiative.

The funds will be used to purchase an event shelter which will enable the organisation to deliver its creative community projects regardless of the weather – including the Apples and Lollipops and Doorstep Adventures projects.

Full House Theatre Company works with young people across Bedfordshire. The Apples and Lollipops project engages children from four of Bedfordshire’s Traveller sites that lack access to extracurricular activities such as the arts. Working with the children to create theatre performance projects, the company aims to build strong relationships and trust within the community.

The new equipment will also ensure the theatre group is able to bring the arts and sensory experience to families’ doorsteps, overcoming barriers that family members living with a disability may face in accessing traditional arts venues. As part of the project, each family involved will also receive a series of tailored workshops around the specific needs and interests of their child.

Kelly Ng, senior producer at Full House Theatre, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation. This new equipment will make a huge difference to what we can achieve with our projects, bringing more creative experiences to children and families across Bedfordshire. We look forward to welcoming local residents, new and old, to visit us as we put on the ultimate outdoor projects using our new equipment.”

Andrew Newman, head of sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “The support that the group provides ensures that young children across Bedfordshire are able to benefit from a creative space to flourish, while nurturing a love for the performing arts from an early age.

“Social activities and interacting with others, particularly through a shared passion such as drama, offers the perfect opportunity to improve local residents’ mental and physical wellbeing and so we are delighted to support a cause that does just this.