Housebuilder donates £1,000 to help charity fix water supply at eco-friendly lodges in Clophill

Housing developer Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to Clophill Heritage Trust - to help it fix the borehole water supply at its eco-friendly lodges.

The charity focuses on restoring, protecting and promoting local heritage and runs Clophill Eco Lodges - accommodation in the heart of Greensand country which provides outdoor learning opportunities for children and young adults.

Ali Bradbury, CEO of Clophill Heritage Trust, said: “We are proud to continue to achieve a high level of sustainability and are extremely grateful to Mulberry Homes for supporting us with a generous donation towards our eco water supply system. Thank you, Mulberry Homes.”

From left, Ali Bradbury and Louise Gardner of Clophill Heritage Trust, and Kerry Jones of Mulberry Homes

Kerry Jones, Sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have donated £1000 to Clophill Heritage Trust, helping them to fix their lodges’ environmentally-friendly water supply.

“Sustainability is very important to us, and we’re very proud to be contributing to this charity as they work hard to support and inspire young people across the county."