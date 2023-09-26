Housebuilder acknowledges cricket club legacy with bench donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biddenham cricket fans will have the chance to kick back and enjoy their favourite sport from the comfort of a new bench at Biddenham Pavilion cricket grounds, donated in honour of the club’s 25-year history thanks to housebuilder Dandara, who is building its new Saxon Park development just a short walk away.

The bench also pays homage to Biddenham local, John Wagstaff who passed away in 2022. In the 1980’s Mr Wagstaff was one of the individuals responsible for restarting the cricket club and through his work as an architect, designed the Biddenham Pavilion, where the club is still based today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club’s cricket square and pitches are regarded as some of the best in the country. Accommodating both Senior and Junior teams, the club plays in various county leagues along with friendly games with other local clubs. The club also encourages new members to join and get involved in the spirit of a competitive team sport.

Bench donated to Biddenham Pavilion by housebuilder Dandara honouring late cricketer, John Wagstaff

Glenn Taylor, Chairman of Biddenham Cricket Club, said: “Biddenham Pavilion hosts a wide variety of events and clubs, and has always been a space for the local community to come together. The cricket club is an extremely valued part of Biddenham, so it's wonderful to see it receiving support from Dandara. It's great to also be able to pay tribute to John Wagstaff, whom without we would not have the cricket club as it is today.”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s always a pleasure to be able to support sporting teams in the areas we develop in, especially ones that are as long-standing and respected as Biddenham Cricket Club. Strengthening community ties is always at the forefront with Dandara, so to be able to encourage people to come together at these games is very important to us.”

Dandara are currently selling three, four and five bedroom homes at Saxon Park. Buyers who reserve a home at the development before the 31st October could benefit from an array of Autumn offers, including stamp duty and options vouchers to upgrade their new home, worth up to £35,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement