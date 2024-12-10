House in Bromham to become boutique hotel despite objections from neighbours

Planning permission has been approved to convert a Bromham house into a boutique hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night (Monday), Bedford Borough Council’s planning committee agreed to the conversion of The Mansion House – located to the east of Northampton Road – to a hotel.

The committee heard there were 35 objections raising concerns such as “large influx of visitors”, “increase pressure on police due to more crime”, and “no need for a hotel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla King, who said she was speaking on behalf of the residents of Chestnut Avenue and the surrounding roads, said the residents’ main concern is the “significant increase in noise” that a hotel would bring.

The Mansion House in Bromham (LDRS)

“In the past, a marquee for over 500 guests has been erected and the noise from their sound systems reverberated around the whole estate until the early hours of the morning,” she said.

“If the site becomes a commercial venture rather than a private home we could easily have similar noise pollution multiple nights a year. Disruptions in sleep and the anxiety that comes with lack of sleep is detrimental to the mental health of the neighbours,” she added.

Speaking as the applicant’s agent, Paul Watson, Phillips Planning Services, said the application was for a “modest 12 bedroom boutique-style hotel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The proposed [planning] condition five prevents any noise amplification, including speakers, being used outside the building. The proposed condition will remove the possibility of that ever happening again as part of the hotel operation because no music is allowed.”

Councillor Abu Sultan (Labour, Cauldwell) asked how this planning condition would be enforced.

The council’s manager for development management (planning), Gideon Richards, said enforcement would rely on neighbours or the parish raising concerns.

“We’d obviously go out to the site and have a look and if it was found that there was amplified music happening outside we [speak to] the occupant, advise them of the condition that amplified music shouldn’t be taking place,” he said.

“If it continued then the enforcement investigation could go to formal proceedings. Which [could] then end up in court and fines,” he added.