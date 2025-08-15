Hot, hot hot as Bedford & Dunstable fire crews host fun in the sun charity events
Bedford Fire Station opened its doors to the public with fun firefighting activities, fire engines to explore and the Vision Virtual Reality (VR) vehicle providing educational safety awareness.
Fire cadets showed off their creativity by turning old cadet helmets into beautiful hanging baskets which they sold, with proceeds going to Fire Fighters Charity. These, along with generous donations from visitors, raised more than £950.
And the fun didn’t stop there with Green Watch from Dunstable Fire Station taking part in the inaugural Dunstable Soapbox Derby… claiming first prize for ‘best performance’.
The team took the ‘wild and wonderful’ brief and ran with it, treating crowds to water bombing a firefighter dressed as fire, a cool down from backpack sprayers and water guns, and finally the showcase of their soapbox kart down the course.
Green Watch were also taking donations for Fire Fighters Charity, surpassing their £200 target.
Josh Matthews, Fire Fighters Charity Coordinator (Bedfordshire), said: “Events like these let the public see the fun, human side of our crews. Yes, we’re here to deal with emergencies, but we’re also here to engage with our local communities.
“Hosting open days and car washes at our stations, and getting involved with events such as the soapbox derby in Dunstable provide great opportunities to raise the much-needed funds for Fire Fighters Charity, which provides vital support to our crews and their loved ones.
“If you’d like to come along to an open day, there’s still lots planned over the summer – we’d love to see you there.”