Horror as family check into Center Parcs Woburn room and find cleaner dead inside

A family holidaying at Center Parcs Woburn Forest were horrified to discover the housekeeper dead inside their room.

According to The Sun the woman died while cleaning the room and had been there for over an hour when the discovery was made.

A Bedfordshire police spokesman confirmed they were called and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Center Parcs Woburn Forest

In a statement, they said: “Police were called just after 5pm on Monday, April 11 to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in Center Parcs, Woburn Forest.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, but the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file was passed to the coroner.”

The police would not confirm the woman’s name.

According to The Sun a source close to the family said they were “deeply shocked”.

And added “It was the worst possible start to their holiday. They were a family with children.

“They got in the room and the poor woman was lying there dead.

"Her family are absolutely devastated. It’s caused a lot of shock and upset.”

A spokesman for Center Parcs Woburn Forest said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this time.