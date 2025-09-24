Hop on to have your say on bus services in Bedford Borough
Bedford Borough Council has launched its Bus Survey 2025 with feedback welcomed whether residents currently use buses or not. It runs until 5pm on Friday, December 19 with the aim of helping bus providers understand customers’ needs.
The council invests significant funding into bus services to help maintain connectivity across communities, manages the concessionary travel scheme for older and disabled residents, and is responsible for maintaining bus stops and passenger information.
It also works in partnership with the three main bus operators - Grant Palmer, Stagecoach, and Uno - and other stakeholders to ensure services reflect the needs of the community.
The Bus Survey 2025 seeks to understand residents’ experiences and perceptions of bus travel, with a particular emphasis on exploring the reasons why people may not be using bus services and identifying any barriers that prevent them from doing so.
The survey takes around ten to 15 minutes to complete and is available online here
Councillor Nicola Gribble, Portfolio Holder for Environment at Bedford Borough Council, said, "Your input, whether you use buses or not, is vital in helping us to build a clearer picture of how residents travel and what influences their choices.
"We know that bus services are an essential part of connecting people to work, education, leisure and community life, and we encourage everyone across the Borough to take part in this survey. By sharing your views, you’ll help us and local bus providers understand people’s needs more fully."
Paper copies are also available with a free return postal address from Bedford Borough Libraries, local Better leisure centres, Bedford Borough Hall reception, Bedford Borough Hub on Horne Lane, and the Bedford Borough What’s On Visitor Information Centre on Silver Street. Paper responses should be returned by Friday, January 16, 2026.