Homes, jobs and schools - it's now time to have your say on Bedford's future

The next phase of the Local Plan 2040 consultation has now started and Bedford Borough Council wants to hear from you.

Local Plans set out where growth and development will take place - everything from homes and jobs to schools and infrastructure.

While the Local Plan 2030 was approved in January 2020, there are some policies that need updating earlier than normal in order to keep them in line with national policies, for example the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.

Bedford

This consultation is asking for your views on a development strategy to 2040 and where growth can be delivered.

Based on the Government’s latest methodology, the new Local Plan needs to allocate land for a minimum of 12,500 additional new dwellings and space for around 8,650 jobs.

Last year, the council asked for your thoughts about the different kinds of location where growth might take place. These have fed into four short-listed options focused on the urban area, the A421 corridor and existing and planned rail stations. Three of these include one or two new settlements.

You can also respond by post to Planning Policy Team, Bedford Borough Council, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, MK42 9AP.

Drop-in sessions will take place at The Howard Centre, Bedford between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday, July 14, Saturday, July 17, Wednesday, July 28, Sunday, August 1, Wednesday, August 11 and Saturday, August 21.