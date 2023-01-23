Homelessness charity King’s Arms Project is moving in to Bedford town centre

Homelessness charity the King’s Arms Project is coming home to Bedford town centre as it moves into Bedford Guild House on Harpur Street.Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project said: “We’ve been feeling for some time that King’s Arms Project clients would benefit from having easy access to our support. Many of our services, such as The Pathways Community and Outreach operate in the town centre and we could see a benefit to being able to house these under our own roof in Bedford.

"When we heard that Bedford Guild House was to become vacant, we knew this was the place. It was familiar to the King’s Arms Project as we’d run the Friday Night Meeting from there for several years. We have exciting plans to maximise on our ‘High Street’ presence.”

She added: “The move to Bedford Guild House is a brilliant opportunity to play a more active part in the community and reach out to people during their daily life. It gives us and our clients the scope and flexibility to work together in a new way. Bringing everything together in one building rather than having to rent additional spaces also makes good business sense too. At a time when the demand for our services is rising and the cost-of-living crisis is kicking in, we will be able to channel even more of our income directly into the services for our clients.

Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project, opening the door to Bedford Guild House

King’s Arm Project has been renting offices at King’s House which is on the outskirts of Bedford. Its links with King’s Arms Church remain strong.

Steve Wilson, elder at King’s Arms Church said: “The King’s Arms Project was founded with a desire to support those most in need across Bedford, and we’re delighted to champion Kirstie and her team as they move into their new home at Bedford Guild House. We’re celebrating their desire to bring King’s Arms Project closer to the Bedford community and continuing to serve our town.”

King’s Arms Project is a charity tackling homelessness, displacement and isolation in Bedford and beyond. Find out more at the King’s Arms Project website.