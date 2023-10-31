Homeless people with restricted eligibility to receive supported accommodation in Bedford

The service will give those in need a place to stay for up to six months

Most people have access to housing support and benefits if they lose their job or place to stay, but for some this isn’t an option due to their immigration status.

The reality means many can’t claim any benefits or support from the government and some are prevented from gaining employment. They are stuck in a vicious circle – no home means no job; no status means they can’t claim benefits or get on the housing register.

Orlando has received support from the King’s Arms Project (KAP) charity in Bedford

So King’s Arms Project (KAP) charity in Bedford has stepped in to provide supported accommodation for people with no recourse to public funds (NRPF).

Joe Beaty, head of accommodation & pathways at KAP, said: “Our No Recourse Accommodation provides essential housing and support for those in our community who are unable to access conventional accommodation services due to their immigration status.

“Our service gives those most in need a place to stay for up to six months, with expert advice to help them decide on their next steps, without suffering the trauma of having to sleep on the streets.”

Orlando has received support through KAP’s No Recourse Accommodation team.

He said: “Before receiving support from King’s Arms Project I was in a bad situation, unemployed and living in temporary accommodation in a hotel. I felt depressed and ashamed. I was stuck in this sad situation.

“I have received emotional support from my KAP support worker. I have good accommodation which is safe. My support worker helped me to get a full-time job and to find some talking therapy support.

“The support from King’s Arms Project has given me hope, a chance to start again.

“My life is so different than eight months ago, I am busy working full-time and I have money to spend as I wish and to save.”

